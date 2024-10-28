Policy after policy is made to favour PM's friends: Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad

WAYANAD: Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday commenced her by-election campaign in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat by launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led Centre, alleging that policy after policy is made to favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi's friends rather than the common people.

Speaking at a corner meeting organised in Meenangadi, the AICC general secretary referred to the violence in Manipur and alleged that "planned" attacks are taking place against minorities in the country.

"You have seen again and again the spread of anger, the spread of hatred by this government." she alleged.