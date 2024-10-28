Thenkurissi honour killing: Kerala court awards life imprisonment for two including father-in-law

PALAKKAD: A court in Palakkad on Monday awarded life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 each to the first and second accused in the sensational honour killing of Aneesh (27) that took place on December 25, 2020, at Thenkurissi near here.

Additional Sessions Court Judge R Vinayaka Rao gave life sentences to Suresh and Prabhu Kumar of Elamandam, the uncle and father of Haritha, the wife of deceased Aneesh. On Friday, the court found the two accused guilty of murdering Aneesh.

Aneesh, who belonged to a lower caste, had married Haritha in 2020, after years of their relationship. This triggered anger in her family, who belonged to an upper caste and Prabhu Kumar resisted her daughter marrying Aneesh, who was a painter. The shocking murder occurred on the 88th day of their marriage.

Kumar and his brother-in-law murdered Aneesh by attacking him with an iron rod and a long blade on Christmas Day of 2020 when he was returning from work. He died on the way to the hospital.

Initially, the local police handled the case, but it was later transferred to the district crime branch.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Haritha expressed her dissatisfaction over the verdict and said she would appeal for a harsher sentence. "The accused should receive the death penalty," she said.