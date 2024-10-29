Hema Committee report: 26 FIRs registered, Kerala govt tells HC

KOCHI: The state government on Monday told the Kerala High Court that 26 FIRs have been registered following revelations from the Justice K Hema Committee report. Additionally, 10 preliminary inquiries have been initiated based on directives from the Additional Director General of Police, Crime Branch. Of the 26 FIRs, eight include the names of the accused, while 18 are still pending identification by the investigating officers.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) said that they would notify the court once the identities of the accused are confirmed. The 10 preliminary inquiries are expected to be completed within 14 days, as mandated by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The SIT requested additional time to continue their probe, prompting the court to adjourn the case until November 7.

During the hearing, the state government discussed potential legislation to address issues of gender neutrality and title registration in the film, television, and social entertainment sectors. This legislation would aim to establish a redressal mechanism for complaints regarding wages, working conditions, sexual harassment, and discrimination. The cultural affairs department has consulted the law department on this matter.

Additionally, the attorney general said that the government is working on a comprehensive film policy to enhance the global standing of Mollywood and plans to hold a Film Conclave for feedback.