BJP prioritises business elite and neglects common man’s issues: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

MALAPPURAM: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi continued to attack the BJP and the Union government during her election campaign in Wayanad parliamentary constituency on Tuesday. Hundreds of people, ranging from school students to senior citizens, gathered at Engapuzha, Therattammal, Mampad, and Chungathara to listen to her at public meetings organised at these locations. While addressing the gatherings, Priyanka assured the people of Wayanad that she would ensure their concerns were raised in Parliament and on every possible platform.
In her speeches, she emphasised that the BJP was formulating policies to benefit a select group of business people while disregarding the needs of ordinary citizens. She also reiterated that the survivors of the Wayanad landslide were neglected by the Centre.
While speaking at Therattammal, Priyanka accused the BJP of pursuing politics that thrived on dividing people.
“In the past 10 years, we have witnessed a new kind of politics. A politics that thrives on dividing people, that teaches you to fear and hate your brothers and sisters. A politics that serves only a handful of wealthy business people. On one hand, they create divisions among people, and on the other, they implement policies exclusively to serve these business elites. What rightfully belongs to the people is being taken away.
This kind of hatred spread by the BJP will not help the common people,” she said. Priyanka also criticised the absence of real issues in electoral discourse, stating that emotional topics are deliberately created to fuel hatred and serve the BJP’s political agenda.
“Instead of addressing genuine concerns, emotional issues are stirred up to spread more hatred, benefiting the BJP’s brand of politics. But what about the real issues? What about the educated youth struggling to find jobs? What about the small businesses I see here? These businesses are still grappling with the impact of demonetisation and GST, without receiving any support during the Covid crisis. When other governments were offering aid to small businesses, our PM asked people to clap and bang pots and pans,” she said.
At Mampad, Priyanka said the BJP government had consistently neglected the people’s issues. “You saw it here in Wayanad. The landslide caused immense destruction — families were lost, livelihoods shattered, and homes washed away. During this time, you witnessed the ugliest side of politics. Compensation due to the victims is still pending from the Centre. During times like these, it is essential that your voice is heard,” she said.