BJP prioritises business elite and neglects common man’s issues: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

MALAPPURAM: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi continued to attack the BJP and the Union government during her election campaign in Wayanad parliamentary constituency on Tuesday. Hundreds of people, ranging from school students to senior citizens, gathered at Engapuzha, Therattammal, Mampad, and Chungathara to listen to her at public meetings organised at these locations. While addressing the gatherings, Priyanka assured the people of Wayanad that she would ensure their concerns were raised in Parliament and on every possible platform.

In her speeches, she emphasised that the BJP was formulating policies to benefit a select group of business people while disregarding the needs of ordinary citizens. She also reiterated that the survivors of the Wayanad landslide were neglected by the Centre.

While speaking at Therattammal, Priyanka accused the BJP of pursuing politics that thrived on dividing people.

“In the past 10 years, we have witnessed a new kind of politics. A politics that thrives on dividing people, that teaches you to fear and hate your brothers and sisters. A politics that serves only a handful of wealthy business people. On one hand, they create divisions among people, and on the other, they implement policies exclusively to serve these business elites. What rightfully belongs to the people is being taken away.