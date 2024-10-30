Congress banks on political narrative to tide over controversies in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the Congress seems to be entangled in political controversies in Palakkad, the party is set to rebound with its own political narrative against the ruling parties in the state and centre. The Congress which was successful in announcing the candidate first in the constituency, is the frontrunner in the grassroots-level campaign also.

The UDF has completed two rounds of house visits in all booths in the constituency. The first house visit was done just three days after the declaration of the date of election. The election campaign is led by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, and various UDF leaders have been given specific charges from assuring votes to monitoring booth works. AICC secretary-in-charge of Kerala, P V Mohanan, is monitoring the works closely. The party has also started household meetings to address voters.

As the campaign entered a high pitch, Congress realised that the CPM wanted to tie it up in its internal issues. “Palakkad being a district where leaders like AKG, EMS and V S Achuthanandan contested, CPM was forced to file a dummy candidate in its party symbol,” KPCC vice-president P C Vishnunadh told TNIE. “It is because they do not have the confidence that the present candidate will stay with them,” he said.

According to political analysts, except P Sarin and A K Shanib’s defection, the CPM did not have any other political agenda to present before the voters. “Sarin ditched Congress accusing the party of implementing the right of succession. However, how could he be ignorant about the family dynasty followed by the Nehru family in Congress,” asked political analyst Ajith Sreenivasan.

“Hence, Sarin’s protest is only related to the allocation of seats. If Sarin had decided not to contest, the anti-Shafi votes would have gone to the Left. However, it has to be seen how the new scenario affects voting,” he said.

The UDF has decided to raise political issues more aggressively as part of its next level of campaign. The state government’s failure to raise paddy procurement price will be a main issue.

“We will also be raising the government’s failure to distribute welfare/board pensions, laxity in the probe into Kannur ADM’s death, the protection given to P P Divya, the nexus between the RSS and CPM, ADGP’s meeting with RSS leaders and the Pooram issue,” Satheesan said.