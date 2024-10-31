CPM strife will show in bypoll, says Venugopal

PALAKKAD: AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal MP on Wednesday said that the CPM is facing the worst decline in its history, and the trend will be complete after the upcoming bypoll.

Venugopal said that the state government led by CPM viewed the consecutive term in power as a licence to act with arrogance and treating the people poorly. He claimed that even the communist party members are deeply disappointed with the current administration.

“People are disillusioned with the anti-people policies of both the central and state governments, and this discontent will reflect in the polls. If anyone thinks they can manipulate the election by ignoring people’s issues and pushing an outside agenda, they are mistaken,” he said.