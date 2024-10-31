Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams Centre over lack of assistance for Wayanad rehabilitation

The CM alleged the Centre's "cruel neglect" towards Kerala was evident from the fact that even after 90 days since the devastating landslides in Wayanad district, the Union government "was yet to sanction a single penny as assistance" for the rehabilitation work there.

He claimed that in the case of other states which suffered natural calamities, the Centre was quick to assist even before they asked, but Kerala was not given anything despite seeking aid.

"Therefore, this neglecting of the state was deliberate and politically motivated," Vijayan alleged.