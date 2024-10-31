Why this Sirkazhi village avoids Diwali fireworks

MAYILADUTHURAI: A village near Sirkazhi in the Mayiladuthurai district is a haven for bats year-round and remains significantly tranquil during Diwali, as the residents refrain from bursting crackers to avoid disturbing the large population of these winged mammals.

Perambur, located in Kunnam panchayat of Kollidam in Tamil Nadu, is home to thousands of bats. Here at ‘Vavvaal Thoppu’ (‘the bat grove’), hundreds of bats roost in the branches of a large banyan tree.

For over a century, the locals, primarily farmers, have avoided bursting crackers during Diwali, as bats are said to be sensitive to noise. Bats also reside in other large trees throughout the panchayat. The villagers’ intention is to protect the bats, but they have inadvertently created a bird sanctuary, where even migratory birds make a stopover. “We consider bats ‘holy.’ We let them live in peace,” said farmer R. Selvakumar.

The banyan tree also serves as a small shrine for Lord Muneeswaran, and the villagers consider the grove sacred. Instead of using fireworks, they celebrate the festival of lights every year at the Aaladiamman temple. “Even during the annual festivals at other temples, we limit the usage of crackers to a bare minimum so as not to disturb the bats,” said N. Palani, another farmer.

Residents also inform others about their custom when seeking matrimonial alliances outside the village. Many local and migratory birds arrive in the tranquil village of around 1,500 people, and can often be seen in the water bodies and paddy fields. They feed on worms, insects, and occasionally rodents, thus helping with agriculture, locals noted.

B. Ayub Khan, the Sirkazhi forest range officer, stated, “We should conduct a census in Perambur to learn more about the species arriving here.”

The only drawback to visiting the scenic village and the sacred Vavvaal Thoppu is accessibility; the area lacks proper roads, requiring a trek through muddy fields.