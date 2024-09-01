Boat race buffs question of Kerala government’s ‘double standard’

ALAPPUZHA: Protest is mounting against the state government’s decision to allocate grants for the Beypore International Water Fest, despite the delay in declaring the event’s date and the ambiguity surrounding the Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR). The tourism department allotted Rs 2.45 crore for the Beypore fest, while also deciding to cancel the Champions Boat League (CBL) and withholding the date of NTBR.

Santhosh T Kuruvila, captain of Chambakulam Chundan, expressed his concerns over allocating funds for the Beypore fest. “It is illogical for the government to sanction funds for an event 100 km away from Wayanad, especially when the NTBR, which is 300 km away, has been cancelled. It is highly deplorable,” he noted on Facebook.

Boat race enthusiasts have also voiced their discontent with the government’s partial approach. Ganesh K V, of Kuttanad, criticised the government for its ‘double standards’. “The government allocated funds for the Beypore fest as it comes under the constituency of Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas. After the tragedy in Wayanad, the government decided to cancel all celebratory events for the year. However, with mounting pressure from various corners, permission was granted for the conduct of a few traditional events like pulikali and Tripunithura athachamayam. The NTBR which has history of 78 years should be treated as more than just a festival. We urge the government to uphold the event’s heritage status and organise it accordingly,” he said.

MP K C Venugopal submitted a letter to the chief minister demanding the declaration of a date for the event. “Boat clubs spend lakhs of rupees towards training and other expenses leading up to the race. The majority of such clubs are owned by people of different villages in Kuttanad. It is their hard-earned money that is going to waste. If the government cancels the event, it would be a blow to many,” he said.

However, MLA P P Chitharanjan emphasised that the government has not yet decided to cancel the event. “The chief minister has assured people’s representatives from Alappuzha to conduct the event after Onam,” he added.