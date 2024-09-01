LDF independent MLA accuses senior IPS officers of engaging in 'anti-national, anti-social' activities

MALAPPURAM: Ruling LDF legislator P V Anwar's scathing attack against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi and senior IPS officer M R Ajith Kumar, a confidant of the CM, put the state government in a fix on Sunday.

A businessman-turned politician and two-time MLA, Anwar accused Sasi and Ajith Kumar, serving as the Additional Director General of Police (Law and order), of breaching the trust of the CM and failing to deliver their responsibilities honestly.

Addressing a press conference here, the Nilambur MLA hit out at some senior police officers including Kumar and Pathanamthitta SP Sujith Das, alleging that many of them were engaging in "anti-national and anti-social activities".

"Sasi and Ajith Kumar are officials whom the CM has entrusted significant responsibilities with trust. Here, the issue is whether those responsibilities entrusted upon them are delivered honestly," he said.

Raising serious charges against Ajith Kumar, Anwar accused the senior IPS officer of tapping the phone conversations of ministers, political leaders and journalists.