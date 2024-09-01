Renowned toxicologist Dr PV Mohanan passes away

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr Mohanan PV, 62, a leading toxicologist and a member of the empowered committee set up by the central government to identify the COVID-19 vaccines, died on Saturday.

He was working as a scientist and head of the toxicology division of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram. He was a fellow at the Royal Society of Biology in the UK and the National Academy of Sciences in India.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of the eminent scientist.

Dr Mohanan hailed from Kannapuram in Kannur. He was born to the late PV Kunjambu and Parvathy Amma. He is survived by wife Bindu and daughter Dr Anushka Mohan. The funeral will be held at a crematorium in Kannapuram on Sunday, 3 pm.