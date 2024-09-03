Congress High Command to undertake organisational revamp of party in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress High Command is set to undertake the organisational revamping directly in the State.

The top leadership is peeved with state president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan for lack of consultations with senior leaders while making crucial party decisions. That's the reason why the high command has led them to take this extreme step.

In a highly confidential report pending before Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, a slew of recommendations has been put forth by the AICC office bearers.

The recommendations include four District Congress Committee presidents among 14 DCCs and 11 among 21 general secretaries who have to be removed from office. They are purportedly either underperforming, tainted or not risen to the expectations of the AICC.