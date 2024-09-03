Kerala: Arjun’s wife takes up new job at Vengeri Cooperative Bank

KOZHIKODE: Krishnapriya, the wife of truck driver Arjun who went missing in the Shirur landslide in Karnataka on July 16, joined for work at the Vengeri Service Cooperative Bank in Kozhikode on Monday. Arjun’s sister Anju and Anju’s husband Jithin accompanied Krishnapriya to the bank on her first day to work.

The cooperative department had issued the appointment order. She has been appointed as junior clerk/cashier. The bank’s governing body decided to offer her the post as a gesture of support, recognising the close relationship between Arjun’s family and the bank, as they have been its long-time members and clients. The bank’s secretary also said Krishnapriya will be free to seek a transfer to the branch of her choice.

Speaking to reporters, Krishnapriya, who was visibly distressed given the uncertainty surrounding her husband’s disappearance, expressed faith in the Karnataka government’s ongoing search for him and others who went missing in the landslide.

She also expressed her gratitude to the public for their unwavering support.