Kerala CM Pinarayi’s praise turns sour, top cops face action

MALAPPURAM : Moments after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan praised the state police force as the best in India during the inauguration of the Kerala Police Association’s state conference in Kottayam on Monday, he was compelled to take stringent action against two top police officers, revealing that not everything is functioning as expected within the force.

The disciplinary action against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and Pathanamthitta SP S Sujith Das caused significant embarrassment to the state’s police force. The development comes at a time when the force has already been facing humiliation after Nilambur MLA P V Anvar released a recorded telephone conversation between himself and Das, in which the officer is heard making derogatory remarks about his subordinates, including Malappuram SP S Sasidharan.

During the press conference held in Malappuram on Monday, Anvar called for an investigation into the financial dealings of Ajith Kumar, particularly highlighting the construction of a new “luxury” residence near Kowdiar Palace in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Kumar is constructing a residence near Kowdiar Palace in Thiruvananthapuram. The property includes 10 cents registered in Kumar’s name and another 12 cents registered in his brother-in-law’s name. The land in this area is valued at Rs 60 lakh to Rs 75 lakh per cent. It is generally believed that Kumar is not a wealthy man. The details surrounding this construction need to be thoroughly examined,” Anvar said.

The MLA also released an audio clip, purportedly from an anonymous source, believed to be a police officer familiar with Kumar. The voice in the clip, modified to conceal the speaker’s identity, claimed to be a supporter of the Left but accused Kumar of working against the Left government in Kerala. Anvar acknowledged that the authenticity of the clip should be investigated. It could have originated from an opponent of Kumar.

In the audio clip, the anonymous speaker also alleged that Congress leader and MP K C Venugopal was closely associated with Kumar and that Kumar had influenced Saritha Nair, involved in the controversial solar scam, to protect certain politicians.

“K C Venugopal is a close associate of Kumar. In the Saritha case, Kumar used his influence to ensure the acquittal of politicians, including Venugopal. On Venugopal’s instructions, Kumar asked Saritha to alter her previous statements against the politicians. Kumar promised her money in return. As a result, Saritha told CBI officials that she could not recall many details related to the case, leading to the acquittal of several politicians,” the person in the audio clip alleges.