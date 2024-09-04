Hope there will be honest probe into allegations, says MLA P V Anvar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after going ballistic against Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar by levelling serious allegations against him, LDF-backed independent MLA P V Anvar on Tuesday met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office here. The meeting lasted for about 40 minutes and the MLA, who met the media after coming out of the CMO, gave a subdued response indicating that he was instructed not to escalate things further on his own.

Anvar told media that he was not seeking the removal of Ajith from his post as it was a decision that the party and the CM should take. He expressed hope that the party and the CM would take appropriate action on the matters he had raised. The government had earlier decided not to remove the officer from the post after the allegations, which were serious in nature, created a row.

Anvar said he gave in writing to the CM the allegations and expressed hope that an honest probe will take place on the matter.

“ I gave in writing to the CM things that ought to be conveyed. He listened carefully and asked for more details. I hope that an honest probe will take place on the matter and the CM and the party will do the needful,” he said.

Anvar added that he would give a copy of the details he had provided to the CM to CPM state secretary M V Govindan and his responsibility as a comrade will end with that. “I fought as a comrade. I will meet Govindan Master and hand over the copy of the details provided to the CM. My responsibility as a comrade will end with that,” he added.

The Nilambur MLA said the conduct of a section of police officers was creating trouble for the government and the party at the grassroots. “ I have pointed out the rot and it’s up to the government and the party to take further action,” he said.

Meanwhile, the high-level police team constituted to inquire into the allegations raised against Ajith is yet to convene its first meeting. Sources said the State Police Chief, who is leading the team, will convene a meeting of the other four officers this week itself. The procedures to be followed in the inquiry will be finalised after the meeting.

The inquiry team will record the statements of Anvar and the ADGP. It should be seen whether Anvar will provide any documents before the team to buttress his allegations, which had also brought the home department under the scanner.