Kerala: Customs preventive department launches probe into Sujith Das

MALAPPURAM: The customs preventive department has launched a preliminary investigation into the allegations made by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar against former Malappuram superintendent of police (SP) Sujith Das, concerning gold smuggling through Kozhikode airport. The decision was made following a recent meeting of top customs officials in Kochi.

Anvar’s primary accusation is that a team led by Das seized gold smuggled through Kozhikode airport outside its premises, taking a significant portion for personal use, while documenting the remaining gold in official records.

The customs investigation will focus on the gold smuggling cases registered by the Karipur police during Das’s tenure as the Malappuram SP. The review will cover over 100 gold smuggling cases registered under Das’s directives. The investigation will also explore how the police managed to apprehend gold smugglers who had bypassed customs checks at Kozhikode airport.

Anvar has also raised similar allegations against additional director general of police M R Ajith Kumar and customs officials at Kozhikode airport.

“Before joining the police force, Das worked with the customs department, which allowed him to influence the customs team at the airport. The customs officers at the airport inform Sujith Das when they identify gold carriers during checking. Subsequently, Das’s police team apprehends these carriers outside the airport and seizes the gold. A significant portion of the seized gold is then taken for personal use, with the remainder recorded for official purposes. Kumar has a spy team in Dubai’s gold wholesale market, which provides information about gold carriers to Das,” Anvar alleged.

During his tenure in Malappuram, Das had received a commendation from the then director general of police, Anil Kant, for his efforts in seizing gold outside the airport. However, Anvar’s recent allegations have transformed Das’s image from a hero to a potential wrongdoer. These allegations, however, still require verification through investigation.