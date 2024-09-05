Girl beaten up by tutor suffers finger fracture in Kerala

KASARGOD: A nine-year-old in Ajanoor village was left with a fractured finger after her tuition teacher beat her up with a stick for not obeying instructions. As instructed by the Kasaragod District Child Protection Unit, the Hosdurg police have registered a case against the teacher Suriya, 22, in connection with the incident that happened on Sunday.

The girl’s mother said she returned from the tuition class scared. “We found blood clots on her fingers. On consulting a doctor, her finger bone was found to have suffered a fracture. That made me lodge a complaint against the tuition teacher,” she said.

Hosdurg police registered the case on Tuesday under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which deals with punishment for cruelty to a child and voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

Her mother said this is the fourth such incident in that particular tuition class. “Three other children were beaten by the tuition teacher but their parents never came forward with complaints,” she added.