Rahul donates one month’s salary to KPCC for Wayanad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has donated his one month’s salary – Rs 2.3 lakh – to the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) towards rehabilitation activities for Wayanad landslide victims.KPCC general secretary M Liju said Rahul Gandhi made his contribution on Wednesday where he received a digitally signed receipt from Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Congress state president K Sudhakaran.

Earlier, Rahul visited the landslide-ravaged Wayanad along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi. He had promised to provide 100 homes to the landslide survivors.