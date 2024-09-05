Youth Congress march to Kerala Secretariat demanding CM's resignation turns violent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Secretariat march conducted by the Youth Congress on Thursday turned violent after the police lathi-charged the protestors.
Youth Congress was demanding the resignation of CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the recent allegations made by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar.
The protestors led by Youth Congress state president Rahul Mankoottathil and vice president Abey Varkey marched to the Secretariat when they were blocked by the police.
The protestors did not turn back even when the police used water cannons at them. It was while forcibly removing the protestors the cops had a faceoff with the agitators.
Abin Varkey was beaten up by the police, igniting massive tension. Varkey, who sustained head injuries, alleged that the lathi-charge was done to please the Chief Minister, his political secretary, P Sasi and ADGP M R Ajith Kumar.
Despite being injured, Abin refused to be shifted to the hospital and remained at the spot demanding action against the cops, who had beaten him up.
A section of agitators tried to scale the Secretariat wall but were dissuaded by the police and the Youth Congress leaders. Several agitators, including Youth Congress state leaders, have been taken into police custody.