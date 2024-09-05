Youth Congress march to Kerala Secretariat demanding CM's resignation turns violent

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Secretariat march conducted by the Youth Congress on Thursday turned violent after the police lathi-charged the protestors.

Youth Congress was demanding the resignation of CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of the recent allegations made by Nilambur MLA P V Anvar.

The protestors led by Youth Congress state president Rahul Mankoottathil and vice president Abey Varkey marched to the Secretariat when they were blocked by the police.

The protestors did not turn back even when the police used water cannons at them. It was while forcibly removing the protestors the cops had a faceoff with the agitators.