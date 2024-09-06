Gopi Chevayur’s skillfull hands give new life to centuries-old murals at Kumaranallur temple in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: Visitors flocking from all corners of the state to the renowned Kumaranallur Devi temple in Kottayam are often mesmerised by the sight of a talented artist meticulously kneading some materials in a coconut shell.
Occasionally, one may also witness the artist delicately brushing through the stunning murals that adorn the walls of the shrine. Renowned artist Gopi Chevayur is devoted to reviving the centuries-old murals with his unwavering dedication to the art form.
The murals that grace the walls of Kumaranalloor Devi temple are not only rare and precious but also serve as a testament to India’s rich cultural heritage. These intricate paintings, which depict Hindu deities, goddesses, and scenes from the epic tales of Ramayana and Mahabharata, embellish the outer walls of the sanctum sanctorum (sreekovil).
Overtime, these murals, created using natural colours and medicinal plants on a non-chemical surface, have started to fade due to ageing. Recognising the significance of preserving these invaluable works of art, Gopi has taken on the noble task of restoring and safeguarding the murals at the temple. According to Arun Vasudev, assistant manager of Kumaranallur Ooranma Devaswom, these priceless murals are believed to have been created more than three centuries ago.
“The temple itself has a history of over 1,000 years, and the murals adorning the sanctum sanctorum are believed to have been created around 300 to 350 years ago. The murals are painted on a natural surface made with a mix of lime, sand, and Cissus Repens. On the right side of the Sreekovil, the row of paintings begins with the image of Karthyayani Devi, the main deity of this temple,” he explained.
The restoration of these murals began around 27 years ago when the artworks were damaged due to lack of proper maintenance. This marks the second time that Gopi has undertaken the mission to restore and preserve these impressive murals.
“In fact, I first came to Kumaranallur temple to restore the murals in 1997 with my mentor, Mammiyoor Krishnankutty Aasan. There are 14 sections (Chithrakandas) for the murals around the sreekovil, and 12 of them were completely destroyed by that time due to ageing. We painstakingly recreated these images using the same natural colours, derived from stones,” said Gopi.
Now, two-and-a-half decades later, Gopi has taken on the mission once again to restore the murals’ beauty, as they had slightly faded due to smoke from lamps and rough handling by visitors. Known for his unique and unadulterated style, Gopi is utilising a special blend of natural colours to ensure the longevity of these exquisite murals. “Creating natural colours is a challenging task, as the colours are derived from processing stones collected from various parts of the country. The work is time-consuming as the ground stones must be filtered multiple times before being mixed with a gum made from Neem (Aryaveppu),” he explained.
Gopi, who mentioned the rarity of using natural colours on a natural surface, emphasised that these natural colours can retain their vibrancy even after a century once they are mixed.