CBI coordinates return of accused in newspaper proprietor assault case from UAE

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has coordinated the return of a person, wanted for allegedly assaulting the proprietor of the newspaper “The Criminal” in Kerala’s Kozhikode in 2005, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Officials, while identifying the accused as Khamis Othman al Hammadi Otham, said he was detained by the Kerala police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Friday (September 6, 2024) evening.

According to the officials Otham was wanted for grievously assaulting Shamsudheen, the newspaper proprietor, with a sword in Kozhikode.

“A group of three accused persons, including the subject, allegedly came in a van on July 15, 2005, at KP Chandran Road, Kasaba, and purposefully hit down and hacked motorcycle pillion rider Mr. Shamsudheen using swords with the intention to kill him. Mr Shamsudheen was injured grievously,” said the agency in a statement.

On February 17, 2020, an Interpol Red Notice was issued at the request of the Kerala police via the CBI. The Global Operations Centre of the CBI coordinated closely with the police and Interpol’s Abu Dhabi unit for the geolocation of the accused.