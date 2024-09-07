Kerala: CPM secretary Govindan says government has acted on Anwar's complaint

There was also criticism against Anvar for putting the chief minister’s office under a cloud of suspicion without any concrete evidence. “It became a political weapon in the hands of the Opposition,” a state committee leader told TNIE.

Anvar snubbed for raising allegations publicly

“Now, the party has to defend the government on a non-issue. Anvar is CPM’s parliamentary party member. He is bound to keep the discipline. This is embarrassing,” he said. In the secretariat, some leaders opined that the party has to publicly denounce Anvar for raising issues in such a manner.

The CPM leadership also suspects a conspiracy being hatched behind the scenes. The leadership is of the view that Anvar raising allegations about a police officer in the rank of ADGP and the CM’s political secretary is a direct attack against the CMO.

The party also views the open support to Anvar by former minister K T Jaleel and former MLA Karat Razak seriously. CPM suspects a move by the Muslim League and the UDF to rope in four of its independent minority leaders — three of them MLAs — to the League camp.

“The decisions to form an investigative team and suspending the Pathanamthitta SP were taken to assure leaders like Anvar that the government takes their grievances seriously,” a senior CPM leader told TNIE. The CPM knows very well that, after the gold smuggling case, any allegation against the CMO would jeopardise the LDF chances in the byelections.