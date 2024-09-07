Kerala Police Chief hands over Mami missing case to Crime Branch

Thiruvananthapuram: The missing case of Mohammad Attur aka Mami, a real estate businessman from Kozhikode, has been handed over to the Crime Branch for investigation by the State Police Chief orders.

Malappuram SP S Sashidharan, who was leading the investigation team, had recently recommended to the DGP that the case be handed over to the CBI. The family has requested the case to be transferred to the CBI, which is still under consideration by the High Court. However, the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

Previously, a special investigation team had been unable to find any leads after investigating the case for a year. The Crime Branch has now directed the ADGP to establish a special investigation team to conduct the investigation.

The family had met with the Chief Minister to request either the CBI or the Crime Branch to investigate Mami’s disappearance. However, the investigation was initially entrusted to a team appointed by ADGP M R Ajith Kumar. MLA P V Anvar had accused Ajith Kumar of interfering in Mami's disappearance case. Following this, S Sashidharan submitted a report suggesting that the case could be transferred to the CBI.

Mami went missing on August 21, 2023. His mobile phone showed his location near Thalakkulathur until the noon of August 22, after which the investigation team was unable to find any further leads. Mami's family has alleged that there was high-level interference in the case.