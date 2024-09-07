Muslim League leaders in Kerala echo grievances raised by Anvar MLA

In another related development, Muslim League leaders in Kasaragod have raised this issue with the IUML leadership. However, the League leadership instructed its 15 MLAs to keep quiet on the allegations raised by Anvar as the IUML does not want any communal angle to come up.

The League’s Malappuram district leadership doubts a conspiracy in the data shown in the surge in criminal cases. “There is a 330% increase in cases registered here,” said an IUML leader who did not want to be named.

“There seems to be a concerted effort to project Malappuram as a district with the highest crime rate. We can compare it with the crime data from the past. Undoubtedly, there’s a Sangh parivar agenda behind all these,” he said. Both the CPM and the Muslim League are handling the issue with utmost care as they fear any slip in action would land them in a communal trap.