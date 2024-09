THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The political row over LDF MLA P V Anvar’s charges against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and the subsequent allegation of the latter meeting the RSS leadership are gradually building a new narrative of an alleged understanding between a section in the CPM leadership and the RSS.

The narrative that has come up, close on the heels of CPM taking action against senior leader E P Jayarajan for his meeting with a BJP leader, put both the party and the Left in a precarious position. The Opposition UDF, meanwhile, mounted an attack on the CPM, alleging a deal between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the RSS.

On a day when an RSS leader confirmed to TNIE that the ADGP did meet RSS national general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, more skeletons tumbled out of the cupboard. Reports have come out that the ADGP held yet another meeting with the RSS leadership in the state capital. Going by this, Ajith Kumar also met senior RSS leader Ram Madhav during the RSS Chintan Sibir in Thiruvananthapuram.

RSS Sambark Pramukh A Jayakumar told TNIE that Ajith Kumar met Dattatreya Hosabale, after the ADGP expressed his desire to meet the leader. Ajith Kumar himself has reportedly informed the CMO that he did meet the RSS general secretary and that it was a personal visit.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the ADGP was the bridge between CM Pinarayi Vijayan and the RSS leadership and that’s why the CM has been maintaining a silence in the matter.

The CPM leadership, however, termed the charges pure nonsense. Noticeably, other than a few remarks by leaders like A Vijayaraghavan and minister M B Rajesh, the party leadership chose not to go into the details of the controversy. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, meanwhile, wondered what could be the reason behind the meeting between the top cop and the RSS leaders.

“The RSS and the Left have nothing in common,” he pointed out, adding that the people would want to know what transpired between the top police officer and the RSS.