Ernakulam-Shoranur rail corridor to get ‘Kavach’ safety cover in three years

KOCHI: The railway operations in Kerala is undergoing a major transformation with the busiest 106-km Ernakulam-Shoranur corridor set to get the ‘Kavach’ safety cover in three years. This comes as the Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) system is being implemented on the stretch. This will see trains chug at a speed of up to 160 kmph.

“We’ve floated the tender for ‘Kavach’ system. The project, which is expected to cost Rs 67.99 crore, will be fully installed in 540 days from the start of the work. The installation of the automatic signalling system is progressing and the same is expected to be completed in two years. These two projects will reduce the travelling time and also facilitate full capacity utilisation of the over-saturated line,” said a senior railway official.

The ‘Kavach’ is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection system by Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). It is meant to protect by preventing trains from passing a red signal and avoiding collision. It activates the train braking system automatically if the driver fails to control the train as per the speed restrictions.

The implementation of ‘Kavach’ involves activities such as the installation of telecom towers throughout the section, RFID tags, the laying of optical fibre cable along the track, and the provision of special GPS equipment in locomotives and stations.

“The Ernakulam-Shornur section is 120% saturated. It should have been implemented long back. Finally, the railways is modernising its network in the state. It has also completed an aerial survey for a third line in the Ernakulam-Shornur section. All these measures will benefit the quick and safe travel of passengers,” said P Krishna Kumar, General Secretary of the Thrissur Railway Passengers’ Association.

Meanwhile, the Railways has started implementing the installation of ABS systems in the entire Chennai-Ernakulam section. “Works are progressing from both ends to facilitate the speedy implementation,” the official pointed out.