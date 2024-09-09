VD Satheesan sabotaged Muraleedharan’s chances in Thrissur, says K Surendran

KOZHIKODE: BJP state president K Surendran has accused Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan of sabotaging Congress leader K Muraleedharan’s chances in Thrissur in the Lok Sabha election. Surendran said that Satheesan and his faction deliberately set up Muraleedharan for failure by engineering a transfer of votes from the UDF to the LDF, favouring V S Sunilkumar.

He also claimed that Muraleedharan had been misled into contesting from Thrissur, moving from Vadakara under false assurances of success, only to be undermined in a broader plot to damage his political career.

Surendran also mocked Satheesan’s claims that BJP’s Suresh Gopi won because of the Thrissur Pooram mess, highlighting that he managed to secure votes in Christian and Muslim-majority regions. The BJP leader dismissed Satheesan’s arguments, stressing that Suresh Gopi’s success reflected broad-based support.

Additionally, Surendran raised concerns over alleged corruption and inappropriate political ties between Satheesan and senior officials including ADGP M R Ajith Kumar. He questioned why cases involving Satheesan, such as the Punarjani fraud case, were not adequately investigated by the LDF government.