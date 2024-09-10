CM Pinarayi Vijayan meets police chief, intelligence head over ADGP's alleged RSS link

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the controversy surrounding ADGP M R Ajith Kumar continues to hurt the government, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday met state police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb and Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham to discuss the matter. Sources said the CM asked Saheb to inquire into the controversial meetings Ajith had with RSS national leaders last year and file a report.

Though a high-level police team is inquiring into the allegations raised by P V Anvar against the officer, Kumar’s meetings with RSS leaders did not fall under its ambit, as the MLA’s complaint did not mention it. Saheb apprised the CM of the details of the ongoing inquiry. The high-level team has gone through full transcripts of Anvar’s speeches and interviews against the ADGP.

Meanwhile, sources said there were chances of some women gold carriers who were allegedly harassed sexually after being caught by the police, coming out stating their ordeal. Though some of the victims were encouraged to come out, they were reluctant due to various reasons, including the fear of social stigma.