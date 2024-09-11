CM Pinarayi rejects demands from Left allies to suspend ADGP who met RSS leaders

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when both the Kerala government and the Left Front face their worst political crisis, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed the demand raised by the RJD, CPI and NCP at the LDF meeting to take disciplinary action against ADGP MR Ajith Kumar for his controversial meeting with RSS leaders. The CM reportedly told the meeting that an inquiry led by the DGP is underway and they should wait for it to be complete. However, he assured Left Front partners that action would be taken against the responsible police officers for allegedly disrupting the Thrissur pooram.

Contrary to the usual 'peaceful' atmosphere during LDF meetings where none of the partners ever question the authority of the CM, on Wednesday CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam and NCP state president PC Chacko lashed out at Pinarayi Vijayan by raising the issue. The CM who presided over the meeting, while presenting the day's agenda, did not include the ADGP-RSS meeting. However, RJD national general secretary Varghese George questioned the omission of the subject. "LDF is supposed to be a political body of the Left Front. Hence the issue of controversial meetings of ADGP-RSS leaders should be included in the agenda," he demanded.

He also said that the RSS is making progress on Kerala's political stage. "Even in the presidential election, the BJP got a vote from the state. The BJP has increased its vote share from 13 percent to 19 percent in the last parliament election. In this situation, the ADGP-RSS meeting is a very serious issue and it should be subjected to discussion," Varghese said.

Chacko told the CM that there is a provision to suspend the ADGP pending the inquiry. "This is very urgently needed to protect the image of the government. The decision of not taking disciplinary action in the disguise of not succumbing to the opposition's political pressure is not a right thing. If the government suspends the ADGP, it will only increase the acceptance and image of the government and LDF among the public," he reportedly said.

Viswam also demanded the ADGP's suspension, saying it is the need of the hour. "The meeting with RSS leaders is not acceptable to the LDF. Unless disciplinary action is taken against the police official, the acceptability of the Left government and front among the masses will be questioned," he added. However, the CM told the leaders that an inquiry is now going on. "If we suspend the ADGP, it will give a message that the government has succumbed to the pressure of the opposition," he said. However, both Chacko and Binoy replied that it is not a question of succumbing to the pressure of the opposition. "It is the political position of the LDF. A disciplinary action will only raise the image of the government. It has nothing to do with the opposition," they said.