KOCHI: With the state’s power demand set to cross 10,000 MW by 2030, the KSEB is desperately searching for projects to increase electricity generation. However, limitations in implementing thermal power projects due to pollution and high generation cost have prompted the KSEB to search for renewable energy sources, including hydroelectric, wind and solar power projects.

As it turns out, the KSEB had to abandon several hydroelectric projects, including the 163 MW Athirappally project and 210 MW Pooyamkutty project and the 105 MW Silent Valley project, in the past five decades following stiff resistance from environmentalists.

“We have only a handful of projects for the next 10 years. While power consumption is rising steadily, we are unable to start new projects. With the commissioning of the Pallivasal Extension and Thottiyar we are adding only 100 MW. The pending projects are 40 MW Mankulam, 24 MW Chinnar and 24 MW Bhoothathankettu projects. Chinnar and Mankulam will be completed in three years but Bhoothathankettu project is stalled and we don’t know when it will be completed. If there is no consensus on new hydel projects, we will have to purchase more power from outside at exorbitant rates. The consumers will have to pay `10 to `15 per unit of power,” said KSEB chairman Biju Prabhakar.

The KSEB had unveiled a slew of projects to increase generation through pumped storage at existing projects, but the proposal did not take wings due to multiple reasons. The proposed pumped storage projects include 780 MW Idukki second phase, 600 MW Pallivasal and 360 MW Chaliyar project. However, getting approval from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) is an uphill task.

“It is difficult to get approval from the MoEF&CC. The 240 MW Letchmi project in Idukki is under consideration, but preparation of the DPR will take three years. If there is a political decision, we can take up the 163 MW Athirappilly project. If we get the nod, the project can be completed in five years. In these circumstances, we will have to explore the possibility of nuclear projects that are safe and green,” Biju said.