Kerala government goes for major IPS rejig

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has effected a major rejig in the police echelons and appointed Crime Branch IG C H Nagaraju as the new Transport Commissioner. A Akbar, who was earlier appointed to the post but did not assume the charge, has been posted as Crime Branch IG, Ernakulam.

Kochi City Commissioner S Syamsundar has been transferred and posted as IG, South Zone. The post of South Zone IG was previously held by Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar, who is part of the high-level team inquiring the allegations levelled by P V Anvar, MLA, against Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar. He has been replaced by DIG Putta Vimaladitya, who also holds the additional charge of DIG, Anti Terrorist Squad.

Jayanath J, who was the managing director of Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation Limited, has been appointed as DIG, Protection of Civil Rights. Thrissur Range DIG Thomson Jose, who is also a member of the high-level team inquiring the allegations against Ajith, will hold the additional charge of DIG, Ernakulam Range.

J Himendranath, who was the SP, Vigilance Ernakulam Range, has been posted as Crime Branch SP, Kottayam.