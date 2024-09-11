P V Anvar effect: All DySPs in Malappuram transferred

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development following the allegations raised by P V Anvar, MLA, against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and a host of other police officers, the state government has transferred all eight DySPs of Malappuram district police. The transferred officers, include Tanur DySP V V Benny, whose name cropped up in the custodial death of Thamir Jifri of Tanur and the sexual abuse allegation levelled by a housewife. Benny has been transferred to Kozhikode Rural District Crime Branch.

In addition, S Sasidharan has been removed as Malappuram district police chief and is replaced by R Viswanadh, who held the post of AIG, Police Headquarters. Sasidharan has been transferred as SP, Vigilance Ernakulam Range.

Stung by the allegations levelled by the Nilambur MLA, the government had earlier suspended former Pathanamthitta SP S Sujith Das and is contemplating action against Law and Order ADGP MR Ajith Kumar. In the next phase, Station House Officers of Malappuram district are likely to be replaced.

Malappuram district Special Branch DySP Abdul Basheer P has been transferred to Thrissur Rural Special Branch. Malappuram DySP Premjith A has been shifted to State Special Branch Thrissur, while Perinthalmanna DySP Saju K Abraham has been moved to Traffic I West Kochi City. Tirur DySP Biju K M has been shifted to Guruvayoor, while Kondotty DySP Shibu P has been shifted to Thrissur Vigilance. Nilambur DySP Santhosh P K has been transferred to Crime Branch Palakkad, while Malappuram State Special Branch DySP Moosa Vallokadan has been moved to Palakkad State Special Branch.

Meanwhile, the government has suspended Palakkad Special Branch DySP M V Manikantan on the charge of attending to a woman’s complainant, who had approached the office of the District Police Chief, without the permission of the District Police Chief and dropping her in a bus stand in the department vehicle. The officer had been suspended in 2016 for misconduct towards a rape victim. There were past reports regarding his improper behaviour with women cops.

Sp also faces action