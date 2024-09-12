Air India Express flies in special aircraft with kasavu-inspired tail design

KOCHI: Joining the grand Onam festivities across Kerala, low-cost airline Air India Express (AIE) on Wednesday flew in a brand-new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, featuring tail art inspired by the traditional “kasavu” design of the southern state, to Kochi airport.

“The kasavu, a handwoven fabric unique to Kerala, is known for its distinctive off-white or cream colour complemented by golden borders. Symbolising purity, prosperity, and auspiciousness, the fabric often features intricate motifs such as floral patterns, peacocks, elephants, and geometric designs. Kasavu is traditionally worn during auspicious occasions, especially festivals like Onam,” said a spokesperson of AIE.

To mark this special occasion, Air India Express staff in Kochi welcomed the aircraft, registered as VT-BXM, dressed in traditional Kasavu dhotis and sarees. The airline’s boarding counters were adorned with Onam-themed decorations, including a pookkalam, a floral arrangement, and each guest on this flight was warmly welcomed with a kasavu shawl. The aircraft operated on the Kochi – Bengaluru route.