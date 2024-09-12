CM Pinarayi to inaugurate Agappe’s new facility today

KOCHI: In a boost to the state government's 'Make-in-Kerala' initiative, Kochi-based Agappe Diagnostics will unveil its new manufacturing plant at Infopark to produce high-end medical devices. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the facility on Thursday. The 1-lakh square feet facility, being established with an investment of Rs 100 crore, is expected to provide jobs for 500 people, top officials said here on Wednesday.

Agappe Diagnostics MD Thomas John said the facility will be set up in two phases. "The work of the first phase has been completed and will be launched on Thursday. A total of Rs 100 crore is invested in the project. We focus on localisation through research and development, technology transfers, and partnerships. The facility can help achieve the goal," he said.

The land was allotted on the Infopark campus for the construction of the second plant around two years ago. The construction was carried out in two phases and the second phase is expected to be functional by April 2025. As many as 1,000 employees in and around Ernakulam are employed at the units of Agappe in Pattimattom and Nellad, manufacturing clinical chemistry, haematology, and immunochemistry products.