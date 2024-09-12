For a change, allies’ voice rings at LDF meeting

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major departure from the norm, junior alliance partners sought to corner Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the LDF meeting over inaction on damning allegations against ADGP (Law and Order) M R Ajith Kumar. An unfazed Pinarayi dismissed the demand for disciplinary action against the top cop, saying “an inquiry headed by the DGP is under way. Let it be complete.”

However, the CM assured the alliance partners that action would be taken against the police officers who disrupted the Thrissur Pooram.

CPI, NCP and RJD led the attack at Wednesday’s meeting. The CM, who presided over the meeting, while presenting the day’s agenda, did not include the ADGP- RSS meeting. However, RJD national general secretary Varghese George questioned the omission. “LDF is supposed to be a political body of the Left parties. Hence the issue of controversial meetings between the ADGP and RSS leaders should be included in the agenda,” he said.

George said that RSS is making rapid inroads in Kerala. “Even in the presidential election the BJP got a vote from the state. BJP increased its vote share from 13% to 19% in the last Lok Sabha election. In this situation, the ADGP- RSS meeting is a very serious issue and it should be discussed,” he said.

NCP president P C Chacko told the CM that there is a provision to suspend the ADGP pending inquiry. “This is very urgently needed to protect the image of the government. If the government suspends the ADGP it will only increase the acceptance and image of the government and the LDF among the public,” he said.

CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said Ajith Kumar should be suspended. “The ADGP’s meeting with RSS leaders is not acceptable to the LDF. Unless proper disciplinary action is taken against the top police official, the acceptability of the Left government and the front before the masses will be under question,” he said.

The CM reminded the leaders that an inquiry is going on against the ADGP. “If we suspend him now, it will give an impression that the government has succumbed to the pressure of the Opposition,” he said. However, both Binoy and Chacko shot back that that it is not a question of succumbing to the pressure of the Opposition. It is the political position of the LDF that is important. A disciplinary action will only lift the image of the government. It has nothing to do with the Opposition, they said.