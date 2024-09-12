KSEB to sign agreement with Central PSU Solar Energy Corporation today

KOCHI: The KSEB will sign an agreement with Central PSU Solar Energy Corporation on Thursday for the purchase of 500 MW of power. Solar Energy Corporation general manager A K Naik and KSEB chief engineer Sajeev G will sign the agreement in the presence of Power Minister K Krishnankutty and KSEB chairman Biju Prabhakar at 1 pm.

Considering the huge power demand during peak hours, the Solar Energy Corporation will provide battery-stored power for two hours after 6 pm and solar power during the daytime. The KSEB will receive 250 MW per hour for two hours after 6 pm. The agreement is for 25 years from September 2026 and the purchase rate is Rs 3.49 per unit.

The KSEB had earlier signed an agreement with Solar Energy Corporation in 2022 for the purchase of 300 MW of power at the rate of Rs 2.44 per unit. However, the agreement was for the supply of power during day time.

Meanwhile, the Union Coal Ministry has agreed to provide coal linkage for the generation of 500 MW of power. The agreement will be signed soon. KSEB contributes Rs 10 crore for the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide victims. The KSEB on Wednesday contributed Rs 10 crore as the first instalment to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund for the rehabilitation of the Wayanad landslide survivors. Minister Krishnankutty and KSEB chairman Biju Prabhakar handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday. KSEB directors P Surendra, and V Murugadas, financial advisor Anil Rosh T S, senior finance officer R Sivasankaran and PRO Vipin Wilfred were present.

A meeting of the KSEB management and employees union had decided to contribute five days’ salary to the CMDRF in three instalments. The first instalment was collected from the salary distributed in September.