Onam special trains from Karnataka, Telangana

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Railways has announced Onam special trains from Karnataka and Telangana. Train no. 07119 Secunderabad-Kollam Festival Special will leave Secunderabad at 5.30pm on September 13 and reach Kollam at 11.20pm the next day. In return direction, train no. 07120 Kollam-Secunderabad Festival Special will leave Kollam at 2.30am on September 15 and reach Secunderabad at 10.30am, the next day.

Train no. 07044 Kacheguda-Kollam Festival Special will leave Kacheguda at 4pm on September 14 and reach Kollam at 11.20 pm, the next day. In return direction, train no. 07045 Kollam-Kacheguda Festival Special will leave Kollam at 2.30am on September 16 and reach Kacheguda at 10.30am, the next day.

Train no. 07333 Hubballi-Kochuveli Express Special will leave Hubballi at 6.55am on September 13 and reach Kochuveli at 6.45am, the next day. In return direction, train no. 07334 Kochuveli-Hubballi Express Special will leave Kochuveli at 12.50pm on September 14 and reach Hubballi at 12.50pm, the next day.

