Amoebic infection: All 10 patients under treatment discharged

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All 10 patients who were being treated for amoebic meningoencephalitis at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram have been successfully discharged, marking a significant achievement in combating this severe disease. The amoebic meningoencephalitis has a fatality rate of 97%, but in Kerala, this rate has dropped to 26%. There were 19 patients from Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Thrissur and five of them died. Worldwide only 11 people survived the infection. Health Minister Veena George credits this improvement to early diagnosis and prompt treatment.

“The health department took strong measures after a patient was diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis after his death. A medical board was formed to treat all the patients and an SOP was issued on treatment,” said the minister. She pointed out that medicines brought from abroad helped in providing timely treatment.

All the confirmed cases in Kerala have had contact in one way or the other with contaminated water where amoeba is likely to be present. It was also decided to conduct a case-control study with the help of ICMR and the National Institute of Epidemiology to find out the reason why only some of those who used the same water source developed the disease.

The Health department has decided to take up research on amoebic meningoencephalitis after the deadly infection has been reported in different districts in the state.

The research will be based on the one-health approach in collaboration with expert organisations like ICMR and the Indian Institute of Science.

A detailed study of the biotic and abiotic factors contributing to the growth of amoeba will be conducted and an action plan based on a one-health approach will be formulated, said the minister.