Heartbreaking scenes in Wayanad as Shruthi bids farewell to fiance Jenson

KALPETTA : Heart-wrenching moments unfolded at the WIMS Medical College Hospital in Meppadi, Wayanad, on Thursday, as Shruthi bid farewell to her fiance Jenson.

In a cruel twist of fate, the 24-year-old Chooralmala native, who lost nine of her family members, including her parents and sister, in the devastating July 30 landslides, also ended up losing Jenson, 27, who had been her pillar of strength during those difficult times. The duo was involved in a grievous accident at Vellaramkunnu along the Kozhikode-Kollegal NH on Tuesday. Jenson succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

On Thursday, a visibly-shaken Shruthi, herself recovering from injuries, paid last respects to Jenson in the presence of friends and family. His mortal remains were later brought to his hometown Andoor, a village under Ambalavayal panchayat in Wayanad, and kept at Glory’s Auditorium for the public to pay homage. The body was then taken to his family home and the funeral was held at Nithyasahaya Matha (Our Lady of Perpetual Help) Church in the evening.

The van carrying Jenson, Shruthi and others had collided head-on with a private bus from Kozhikode on Tuesday, leaving nine injured.

Shruthi and Jenson had got engaged on June 2, after a decade-long relationship. However, the landslides cut short their happiness with Shruthi losing her father Sivanna, mother Sabitha, younger sister Sreya, and six others to the calamity. At the time, she found solace in the company of Jenson, her childhood friend and long-time partner.

As Shruthi recovers from the emotional and physical trauma of losing her loved ones, the entire region has extended its support to her and those affected by the loss.

Jenson is survived by his father Parimalamveettil Jayan, mother Mary, brother Jaison and sister Jency.

SATHEESAN VOWS HELP

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has said that Shruthi is not alone following her fiance’s demise. He also said that he would rally behind Shruthi like his own daughter. Talking to reporters at Cantonment House, Satheesan said that he would urge the chief minister to provide a government job to Shruthi.