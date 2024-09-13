Mangattu Bhattathiri sets off to Aranmula to escort Thiruvonathoni

KOTTAYAM: Upholding the ancient traditions and beliefs, Anoop Narayana Bhattathiri, the eldest member of the Mangattu Illam in Kumaranallur, embarked on a ceremonial journey on Thursday to present the traditional Onam offerings (Onasadya) to the Aranmula deity, Lord Parthasarathi. This sacred ritual has been carried out for centuries by the elder and senior heads of the Mangattu family.

For Anoop Bhattathiri, this journey was not only a continuation of tradition but also a significant milestone as it marked his first voyage in this role. In previous years, his late father’s brother, M R Raveendra Babu Bhattathiri, had led the ritual. However, due to health issues, Raveendra Babu stepped back this year, passing the torch to Anoop.

Following tradition, Bhattathiri begins his ritualistic voyage three days before Onam, starting from the Mangattu Illam bathing ghat on the Meenachil river. He travels on a wooden canoe (churulan vallam) provided by the Aranmula Palliyoda Sevasangam.

Legend has it that the Mangattu Illam family members were originally from Kattoor near Aranmula and were devoted worshippers of Lord Parthasarathi. It is believed that Aranmulayappan himself instructed the Mangattu Illam family to relocate to Kumaranallur, the residence of his sister, the deity Kumaranelloor Devi. He also commanded them to bring offerings upon their arrival.

Anoop Bhattathiri set off for the Aranmula deity’s temple at 11.45am on Thursday, accompanied by three oarsmen, following the customary worship at Mangattu Illam and paying respects to Kumaranelloor Devi. After navigating through the Meenachil and Kodoor rivers, as well as Vembanad Lake, the group would rest at Veliyanad on the first day and resume their voyage on Friday morning to arrive at the Devaswom Sathrakkadavu in Aranmula late in the day.

The next morning, the Uthradam day, they will depart for the Kattoor Mahavishnu temple. After the afternoon worship, Bhattathiri will embark on ‘Thiruvonathoni’, which carries the offerings to be presented before the deity there on the Thiruvonam day.

The ‘Thiruvonathoni’ procession, accompanied by several other canoes, will reach the Aranmula temple early on ‘Thiruvonam’ morning. The morning worship for Thiruvonam day will commence only after the lamp brought from the Kottoor temple is used to light the perennial lamp at the Aranmula temple.