New guidelines to be introduced for mega water supply-related works

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The high-level meeting called by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine has decided to bring in new guidelines towards mega projects, especially when the Kerala Water Authority has to go for a major shutdown. Recommendations to avoid a complete shutdown in the future have also been taken up in the meeting.

The meeting was called by the minister in the wake of the city dwellers crying foul over drinking water disruption for over five days putting the blame on the officials for their lack of vigil. Roshy Augustine said that the existing Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) would be revised.

“Hereafter, when the officials initiate major repair and maintenance work in cities the officials would have to follow the revised SOP. The officials belonging to the local bodies/Corporation/district administration have to be informed in advance about the major works being undertaken. The consumers would also be informed via sms at least a week in advance about those works that are scheduled. Steps would be taken to provide alternative arrangements if the water supply disruption occurs for long hours,”, said the minister.

He also added that the officials have to notify the time of the work completion where an official has to take up the responsibility of completing it.

A senior official will be entrusted to monitor the progress of the work. The high-level meeting also decided that the work would be awarded to the contractor only after verifying his track record.

During the recent water supply disruption in Thiruvananthapuram city, it was alleged by the Congress-led INTUC trade union that the contractor lacked adequate manpower and equipment.

On Thursday, Roshy Augustine said that the officials have to ensure the contractor has adequate equipment and manpower to complete the work. It has also been decided to empanel more contractors in each circle. The minister also urged the officials to identify those valves which are non-functional and make them functional. The team has also been asked to give a detailed report to have more valves so that incidents of water shortage are brought down.

It has also been decided to undertake a feasibility study on new pipeline works in cities as an alternative.

“We are hoping that by next year tendering can be initiated regarding the water distribution project which starts from Neyyar Dam - Kattakada - Malayinkeezhu - Peyad - Kundamankadavu - PTP Nagar,” added Roshy Augustine.

The high-level meeting was also attended by additional chief secretary Biswanath Sinha, KWA joint managing director Binu Francis, technical member Sethu Kumar and Chief Engineers.