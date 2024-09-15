Man chokes to death during idli-eating competition in Kerala

PALAKKAD: In a tragic incident, a 50-year-old man lost his life when he was participating in an eating contest held as part of the Onam celebrations near Kanjikode in Palakkad on Saturday afternoon.

Alamaram native Suresh was one among the contestants participating in the idli eating contest conducted locally by the residents of Alamaram.

“Four people participated in the contest which had about 60 spectators. The contest was to eat plain idli without any dishes. While other participants started the contest by eating one idli, Suresh took three idlis at one go. Within a minute, he felt uneasiness and choking, and collapsed. We rushed him to a nearby clinic first and then to a private hospital in the vicinity. However, the doctors there declared him brought dead,” said one of the eyewitnesses.

P B Gireesh, Pudussery grama panchayat member from Pudur ward, told TNIE that Suresh was a very active person.

“The residents of Alamaram were holding various games and mini contests for the local people as part of the Onam celebrations when this tragic incident occurred. He collapsed around noon. He was working as a truck driver and living with his mother Kollapura Panchali,” Gireesh said.