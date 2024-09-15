Promising railway job, gang extorts Rs 10.20L from man in Kerala

KASARGOD: A five-member gang extorted money from a victim in Cheemeni by promising to offer a job to his son in the Indian Railways. As much as Rs 10,20,000 was extorted from the victim. They have conducted many similar scams in various parts of the state by claiming to give jobs in Railways. They have been targeting educated, unemployed youths for the scam.

Based on the incident, Cheemeni police have registered a case of cheating and dishonestly inducing someone to deliver property under IPC 420 and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention under IPC 34 on Friday. The suspects have been identified as Lalchandh Kannoth of Kannur, Sasi K of Thalassery, Sarath S Sivan, Ebhi, and Geetha Rani hailing from Punalur.

Cheemeni police officials said, “We have registered a case based on the incident and intensified the investigation. The gang has been involved in this type of scam in various places. The victim met the gang through a person from Kannur. Two people in the gang were arrested in Thalassery for another case.”

The complainant was cheated after he was promised a job in the Railways.