Five areas in Wayanad marked safe for habitation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The expert committee led by senior scientist John Mathai, appointed by the state government to examine the causes of landslides and make suggestions at Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad, has selected five areas suitable to establish the proposed township to rehabilitate survivors.

The two-part preliminary report submitted to the State Disaster Management Authority also ruled out human intervention as the cause for the July 30 landslides. The government had submitted a list of 20 places for building the township. After taking into consideration the soil structure, slope of the land, water bodies and the presence of swampy areas, the committee picked five places. It has ruled out any type of habitation at Punchirimattom. However, it also found safe areas at Chooralmala and Mundakkai.

The findings said the landslide occurred deep inside the forest area at a height of about 1,600 metres. “Within two days 572 mm rainfall happened as per the rain gauge station at Kalladi. The day before the landslide, there was 372 mm rainfall and on the day of the disaster, 200 mm. All the rainwater flowed to a central point on a concave slope and the landslide occurred from its flanks. Timber, trees, huge stones and other debris flowed through the Punnapuzha, a small stream. However, at two points, the debris with trees and rocks accumulated, interrupting the flow by creating a damming effect. The water level rose to 20-25 m at these two sites and ultimately broke down due to high pressure causing a strong downflow of flood water destroying the houses and buildings on the banks,” the report said.