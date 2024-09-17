Kerala: Lack of funds, planning put Punalur town hall project in limbo

KOLLAM: The construction work of Punalur Town Hall, located at Chemmanthur, has been at a standstill for the past two years. Other than the foundation and piling work which were completed in March 2022 as part of the project’s first phase, no further construction has taken place since then and nature has reclaimed the site’s entry area.

According to officials, the delay stems from a lack of funds and setbacks in planning the project’s second phase. Initially, the estimated cost of the town hall was Rs 9.95 crore. The Punalur Municipality had later allocated Rs 1.60 crore for the project. However, rising construction material costs forced the private contractor to halt work after completing the foundation and piling, citing the rising cost of materials as unmanageable.

Former Punalur Municipality vice chairman, V P Unnikrishnan, has emphasised the need for a detailed project report (DPR) before resuming construction. “In 2022, we completed the piling and foundation work, but the remaining work stalled after the contractor informed us he couldn’t continue due to the escalating cost of materials. The lockdown also caused significant delays in the supply chain. Now, the project cost will exceed the original estimate of Rs 9.95 crore,” Unnikrishnan told TNIE.

Meanwhile, the Punalur Municipality has confirmed that a new DPR will be prepared soon, after which they will approach the Kerala Urban and Rural Development Finance Corporation (KURDFC) for the required funds.

“A revised project report is necessary. Only after it is completed can the municipality request funds from KURDFC. The updated estimate will undoubtedly surpass the original, but the exact figure will be determined once the DPR is finalised,” said a municipal source.

As per the initial plan, the town hall is expected to have three floors covering an area of 4,020 sqft and a seating capacity of approximately 800 people. The town hall will be named after senior CPI leader Punalur N Rajagopalan.