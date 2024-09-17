Kerala: Thiruvalla woman sets record with Rs 7.85 lakh bid for fancy number plate

PATHANAMTHITTA: In a record-setting move, a Thiruvalla woman has set a new benchmark for the highest price paid for a fancy number plate in the state.

Advocate Niranjana Naduvathra, Director of Naduvathra Traders, secured the number plate "KL 27 M 7777" for her Land Rover Defender HSE in an auction held by the Thiruvalla RTO, with a winning bid of Rs 7.85 lakh.

This amount surpasses the previous record held by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who had paid Rs 7.5 lakh for his preferred fancy number for a Kochi-registered vehicle. Niranjana purchased the number for her Range Rover Defender HSE, which is valued at Rs 1.78 crore.

Niranjana's company, Naduvathra Traders, supplies materials for infrastructure projects, including national highway construction. She is also the Director of Earthex Ventures Pvt. Ltd, which operates in quarries, crushers, and related sectors.

Securing the coveted number plate was a significant achievement for Niranjana, who noted, "The government can utilise the income through such auctions for various developmental activities."

The auction of fancy number plates contributes significantly to the State Exchequer through the Motor Vehicle Department. Previously, KS Balagopal, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, paid Rs 31 lakh for the most expensive number plate in the state, KL 01 CK 1. Other costly plates include KL 01 CB 1 at Rs 18 lakh and KL 08 BL 1 at Rs 17.15 lakh.