More funds from Centre necessary for landslide hit Wayanad: Ramesh Chennithala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress in Kerala on Tuesday said that the ruling Left government in the state needs to examine whether it was right to show allegedly inflated figures to get more funds from the Centre for disaster relief work in landslides hit Wayanad district.

Senior Congress leader and former Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala urged the Left government to disclose the true facts, including what was stated in its affidavit submitted in the Kerala High Court regarding the Wayanad relief efforts.

His remarks come a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rubbished the charges of the BJP and UDF constituent, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), accusing the Left administration of corruption in amounts spent in connection with relief measures.

Media reports had made the claim referring to a Kerala High Court order in connection with the Wayanad landslides.