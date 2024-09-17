Supreme Court grants bail to Pulsar Suni in 2017 Kerala actress assault case

The Supreme Court of India has granted bail to Sunil NS, also known as 'Pulsar' Suni, in the high-profile 2017 Kerala actress assault case. Justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal issued the order on Tuesday, directing that Suni be produced before the trial court within a week for his release on bail.

The Court acknowledged Suni's prolonged incarceration and the extended timeline anticipated for the trial as key factors in its decision.

While granting bail, the Supreme Court noted that the State has the opportunity to argue for stringent conditions to be imposed by the trial court before Suni's release.

This decision comes after several previous bail rejections. Suni, who was arrested in February 2017 and is the first accused in the case, had his initial bail plea rejected by the Kerala High Court in March 2022.

Subsequent appeals to the Supreme Court were also denied, with the Court previously indicating that if the trial was unduly delayed, Suni could renew his application.

The Kerala High Court had dismissed Suni’s most recent bail plea on June 3, 2023, criticizing the repeated bail applications and imposing a cost of Rs 25,000.

This led to the current appeal, in which the Supreme Court has stayed the cost order and granted bail, reflecting concerns over the length of detention relative to the trial’s progress.

Coming to the actress assault case, she had worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some people who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area.

(With inputs from PTI)