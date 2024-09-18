Subadhra murder case: Sons thank MLA for intervention leading to speedy investigation

KOCHI: Two sons of 73-year-old Subadhra who was murdered and buried at a rented house in Kalavoor thanked Vypeen MLA K M Unnikrishnan for his intervention that led to the speedy investigation of the case. Subadhra’s sons Rajeev P Nair and Radhakrishnan P wrote a letter to Unnikrishnan expressing their gratitude.

Subadhra was found missing from her house on Karshaka Road in Kochi on August 3. Following a complaint, police registered a case and started a probe.

However, as police could not find any traces of Subadhra, her sons approached MLA Unnikrishnan. He soon informed the matter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Following the intervention, the case was handed over to Alappuzha DySP. After 33 days, the police found that Subadhra was murdered and buried at a rented house by accused Sharmila and Mathews on September 10.