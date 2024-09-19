Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Father-Daughter Duo in Haripad

ALAPPUZHA: A devastating road accident on NH 66 near Haripad claimed the lives of Abdul Sathar (54) and his daughter Aaliya (20) on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 7 am when their car collided with a parked lorry at KV Jetty.

Sathar, who worked in Saudi Arabia, had arrived from Medina to attend Aaliya's wedding engagement ceremonies.

Four others, including Sathar's wife and two children, sustained minor injuries.

Police suspect the driver may have dozed off, causing the accident. Sathar and Aaliya, seated on the damaged side of the vehicle, were rushed to Alappuzha Medical College Hospital.

Aaliya was pronounced dead on arrival, while Sathar succumbed to injuries at a private hospital.

The funeral was held at Kanjirappuzha Pallikutty Jumamasjid on Thursday evening.